BioTech
RSLS

ReShape Signs Exclusive Deal With Recon Supply To Distribute Devices Across VA And DoD Systems

June 12, 2025 — 10:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS), on Thursday announced it has entered into an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with Recon Supply to expand access to its medical device portfolio across the Veterans Administration or VA and Department of Defense or DoD healthcare systems.

Under the agreement, Recon Supply becomes the exclusive distributor of ReShape's full product line, including the FDA-cleared STIMEL-03 neuromuscular rehabilitation device and the next-generation Lap-Band 2.0 FLEX system, to VA and DoD medical facilities.

The partnership aims to broaden the availability of clinically proven technologies to more than 18 million U.S. veterans and active-duty service members.

Recon Supply, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business or SDVOSB, currently distributes to 102 VA Medical Centers and holds federal contracts such as DAPA, FSS, and ECAT, which enable streamlined procurement across government health systems.

STIMEL-03 is a neurorehabilitation device that combines real-time EMG biofeedback with personalized electrical stimulation, designed to support recovery from stroke, surgery, or injury.

The Lap-Band 2.0 FLEX provides a minimally invasive, adjustable weight-loss option and is part of ReShape's broader portfolio of solutions targeting obesity and metabolic disorders.

"This agreement with Recon Supply marks a pivotal step forward in ReShape's mission to expand access to innovative medical technologies that improve lives," said Paul F. Hickey, President and CEO of ReShape Lifesciences.

He added that, "Through Recon's established federal presence, we can now deliver our leading-edge devices to veterans and military personnel across the country.

Currently, RSLS is trading at $3.49, up by 55.91 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RSLS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.