ReShape Lifesciences® Secures U.S. Patent for Innovative Intragastric Device Set to Enhance Weight Loss Solutions

ReShape Lifesciences announced a new patent for an intragastric balloon system, enhancing its intellectual property portfolio.

ReShape Lifesciences® announced the upcoming issuance of U.S. Patent 12,350,179, which covers an innovative intragastric balloon system designed to aid weight loss. This patent, set to be issued on July 8, 2025, protects a swallowable capsule with a self-sealing fill valve that deflates after three months to allow for natural excretion. This marks a significant enhancement to ReShape's intellectual property portfolio, which now includes over 160 patents related to their weight loss and metabolic health solutions. The company, known for products like the FDA-approved Lap-Band® systems, is also in the process of selling its assets, including the Obalon® Gastric Balloon System, to Biorad Medisys.

Potential Positives

The issuance of U.S. Patent 12,350,179 for the intragastric balloon system signifies a major advancement in ReShape Lifesciences' intellectual property portfolio, enhancing their competitive edge in the market.

The patent offers protection extending through at least January 2031, potentially providing a significant timeframe to capitalize on their innovations without competition.

Securing over 50 patents related to their intragastric balloon technology demonstrates the company's commitment to innovation and positions them strongly for future development and commercialization of new products.

The press release confirms the company's strategic emphasis on building a robust intellectual property moat around their product offerings, supporting long-term business viability and investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The company is selling substantially all of its assets, including key products like the Lap-Band® System and Obalon® Gastric Balloon System, which could significantly impact its operations and market position.

The future ownership of the Obalon® Gastric Balloon System will be transferred to Biorad, which may dilute ReShape Lifesciences' competitive edge and technological offerings in the obesity and metabolic health market.

The reliance on forward-looking statements indicates uncertainty regarding the commercialization and future success of their remaining technologies, which may affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What is U.S. Patent 12,350,179 issued for?

The patent covers an intragastric balloon system with a swallowable capsule and unique deflation mechanisms.

When will the patent be officially issued?

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will issue the patent on July 8, 2025.

How long is the patent protection valid?

The patent will provide protection until at least January 2031, possibly longer with a Patent Term Extension.

What is ReShape Lifesciences' expertise?

ReShape Lifesciences specializes in weight loss and metabolic health solutions, including innovative intragastric balloon technology.

What products are being sold to Biorad Medisys?

ReShape is selling its Lap-Band® System, Obalon® Gastric Balloon System, and DBSN™ system to Biorad Medisys.

$RSLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $RSLS stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PLANNED SOLUTIONS, INC. removed 1 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4

CORNERSTONE PLANNING GROUP LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ReShape Lifesciences



the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, today announced that on July 8, 2025 the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) will issue U.S. Patent 12,350,179, entitled, “Intragastric Device.” The patent, related to the Company’s application 18/241,151 and notice of allowance received in April, covers claims for an intragastric balloon system, comprising a swallowable capsule with a self-sealing fill valve and a degradable release valve designed to deflate and open the valve around three months after inflation with saline liquid, and configured for natural excretion after deflation, among other claim features. The patent will provide protection into at least January 2031, without accounting for a potential Patent Term Extension (PTE).





“This pivotal patent represents a significant milestone, further reinforcing our intellectual property portfolio and providing broad protection for our innovative intragastric balloon system,” stated Paul F. Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences. “Since our initial patent filing in 2011, we have built a strong foundation, securing more than 50 patents specifically related to our intragastric balloon technology and are well positioned to proactively defend and strengthen our competitive position. Today, ReShape Lifesciences holds an impressive portfolio of over 160 issued and pending patents, spanning a wide range of proprietary technologies and we aim to continue building the protective moat around our product portfolio, innovation pipeline, and commercialization strategy.”







About ReShape Lifesciences



ReShape Lifesciences



is America’s premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band



and Lap-Band



2.0 Flex Systems provide minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and are an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The Obalon



balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com.





As previously announced ReShape has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Biorad Medisys, Pvt. Ltd., pursuant to which ReShape has agreed to sell substantially all of its assets to Biorad (or an affiliate thereof), including ReShape's Lap-Band



System, Obalon



Gastric Balloon System and the DBSN™ system (but excluding cash). Therefore, at the closing of the transactions contemplated by the asset purchase agreement, the Obalon



Gastric Balloon System will be owned by Biorad.







Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement







This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known





and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about the promise of the Obalon



Gastric Balloon System and the potential path to commercialization of the technology. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors identified as "risk factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







