ReShape Lifesciences® Secures Patent Allowance for Innovative Intragastric Balloon System

ReShape Lifesciences announces a Notice of Allowance for a patent on an innovative intragastric balloon system.

ReShape Lifesciences® announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a patent covering an innovative intragastric balloon system with a swallowable capsule and self-sealing valve designed to deflate naturally after three months. This patent will enhance the company's intellectual property portfolio, which now includes over 160 patents related to weight loss and metabolic health solutions. CEO Paul F. Hickey stated that this milestone strengthens their position in the market as they continue to develop and protect their technologies. Additionally, the company is in the process of selling its assets, including the Lap-Band® and Obalon® gastric balloon systems, to Biorad Medisys, with the Obalon® system transferring ownership upon closing.

Potential Positives

ReShape Lifesciences received a Notice of Allowance for a significant patent related to their intragastric balloon system, which strengthens their intellectual property portfolio.

The new patent, once issued, will provide protection until at least January 2031, potentially enhancing the company's competitive advantage in the market.

The announcement signifies ReShape Lifesciences' commitment to innovation, having secured over 160 patents, which may lead to increased investor confidence and interest.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates that ReShape Lifesciences is selling substantially all of its assets, including key product lines like the Lap-Band® and Obalon® Gastric Balloon System, which could signal a significant shift in the company's operational focus and potential decline in its market position.

The asset sale could raise concerns among investors about the company's long-term viability and strategy, especially as it pertains to the commercialization of its remaining products.

Despite receiving a patent allowance for an intragastric device, the press release highlights that the company is in a precarious position which may necessitate reliance on strategic funding, indicating potential financial instability.

FAQ

What is the recent patent allowance for ReShape Lifesciences?

ReShape Lifesciences received a Notice of Allowance from the USPTO for their patent application regarding an intragastric balloon system.

How does the intragastric balloon system work?

The system includes a swallowable capsule that inflates with saline and is designed to deflate naturally after three months.

What is the significance of this patent for the company?

This patent strengthens ReShape's intellectual property portfolio and protects their innovative intragastric balloon technology until at least January 2031.

How many patents does ReShape Lifesciences currently hold?

ReShape Lifesciences has over 160 patents issued and pending, including more than 50 related specifically to their intragastric balloon system.

What is ReShape Lifesciences known for?

ReShape Lifesciences offers weight loss and metabolic health solutions, including FDA-approved systems for minimally invasive treatments of obesity.

IRVINE, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ReShape Lifesciences



®



(Nasdaq: RSLS),



the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, today announced that the company has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for patent application 18/241,151, entitled, “Intragastric Device.” When issued, the patent will cover claims for an intragastric balloon system, comprising a swallowable capsule with a self-sealing fill valve and a degradable release valve designed to deflate and open the valve around three months after inflation with saline liquid, and configured for natural excretion after deflation, among other claim features. Once issued, the patent will provide protection into at least January 2031, without accounting for a potential Patent Term Extension (PTE).





“This key patent allowance marks a major milestone, significantly strengthening our intellectual property portfolio and securing broad protection for our innovative intragastric balloon system,” stated Paul F. Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences. “Since filing our initial patent application in 2011, we have secured over 50 patents related to our intragastric balloon system. ReShape Lifesciences now boasts a robust portfolio of more than 160 patents issued and pending, encompassing a diverse array of innovative and protected technologies. Moving forward, we will continue to strengthen the protective ‘moat’ around our product portfolio, innovation pipeline, and commercialization efforts. Additionally, when appropriate, we will act decisively to protect our position through strategic, non-dilutive funding.”







About ReShape Lifesciences



®









ReShape Lifesciences



®



is America’s premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band



®



and Lap-Band



®



2.0 Flex Systems provide minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and are an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The Obalon



®



balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit



www.reshapelifesciences.com



.





As previously announced ReShape has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Biorad Medisys, Pvt. Ltd., pursuant to which ReShape has agreed to sell substantially all of its assets to Biorad (or an affiliate thereof), including ReShape’s Lap-Band



®



System, Obalon



®



Gastric Balloon System and the DBSN™ system (but excluding cash). Therefore, at the closing of the transactions contemplated by the asset purchase agreement, the Obalon



®



Gastric Balloon System will be owned by Biorad.







Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement







This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about the promise of the Obalon



®



Gastric Balloon System and the potential path to commercialization of the technology. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors identified as "risk factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







