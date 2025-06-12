ReShape Lifesciences Signs Exclusive U.S. Distribution Agreement with Recon Supply for Veteran and Military Healthcare Solutions

ReShape Lifesciences partners with Recon Supply to distribute innovative health solutions to VA and DoD healthcare systems.

ReShape Lifesciences has announced an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with Recon Supply to distribute its innovative medical products, including the STIMEL-03 neuromuscular rehabilitation device and the Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX, across the Veterans Administration and Department of Defense healthcare systems. This partnership aims to improve access to effective weight loss and rehabilitation solutions for over 18 million veterans and active military personnel. Paul F. Hickey, CEO of ReShape, emphasized the importance of expanding access to these technologies for recovering service members, while Steve Clark, CEO of Recon Supply, highlighted the alignment of their mission with the needs of the veteran community. Recon Supply, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, has experienced significant growth and focuses on enhancing patient care through innovative partnerships.

ReShape Lifesciences has signed an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with Recon Supply, enhancing their market reach in delivering innovative medical technologies.

This partnership allows ReShape to provide their products, including the FDA-cleared STIMEL-03 and the next-generation Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX, specifically to the Veterans Administration and Department of Defense healthcare systems, expanding access to vital treatments for over 18 million U.S. veterans and active military personnel.

The collaboration aligns with ReShape's mission to improve lives through advanced medical technologies and emphasizes their commitment to serving those who have served the country.

Recon Supply's impressive growth rate of over 113% year-over-year and their focus on veteran hiring strengthens ReShape's reputation and outreach within the veteran community.

Signing a distribution agreement with Recon Supply may indicate an increasing reliance on external partners for market penetration, which can pose risks if the partnership does not meet expectations.

The focus on military and veteran markets raises concerns about the company's capacity to address the unique healthcare needs of these populations effectively, potentially limiting the overall market reach.

The mention of FDA clearance for their products also implies that the company is navigating regulatory challenges, which could present future uncertainties regarding product approval and market entry.

What is the new partnership between ReShape Lifesciences and Recon Supply?

ReShape Lifesciences has signed an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with Recon Supply to distribute innovative weight loss and rehabilitation products.

How will the agreement benefit U.S. veterans?

This partnership aims to expand access to life-changing treatments for over 18 million veterans and active military personnel through the VA and DoD systems.

What products will Recon Supply distribute?

Recon Supply will distribute ReShape's STIMEL-03 neuromuscular rehabilitation device and the next-generation Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX, among other products.

What is the STIMEL-03 rehabilitation device?

The STIMEL-03 is an FDA-cleared neuromuscular rehabilitation platform that provides real-time EMG biofeedback and personalized electrical stimulation for recovery.

What is the significance of the Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX?

The Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX offers a minimally invasive, adjustable solution for individuals struggling with obesity, enhancing treatment options for patients.

IRVINE, Calif., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





ReShape Lifesciences







® (Nasdaq: RSLS),



the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health solutions company, today announced the signing of an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with Recon Supply. Through this new strategic partnership, Recon Supply will distribute ReShape’s cutting-edge portfolio, including the STIMEL-03 neuromuscular rehabilitation device, the next-generation Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX, and the full range of ReShape products, across the Veterans Administration (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD) healthcare systems. This collaboration will expand access to proven, life-changing treatments for more than 18 million U.S. veterans and active military personnel.





“This agreement with Recon Supply marks a pivotal step forward in ReShape’s mission to expand access to innovative medical technologies that improve lives,” stated Paul F. Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences. “Through Recon’s extensive footprint across the VA and DoD healthcare systems, we look forward to bringing our FDA-cleared STIMEL-03 system, a cutting-edge neurorehabilitation platform that is transforming clinical care with real-time EMG biofeedback and personalized electrical stimulation, to veterans and military personnel recovering from stroke, injury, or surgery. Additionally, the Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX, our next-generation, minimally invasive weight loss solution, offers a safe, adjustable option for individuals struggling with obesity. Together, these technologies reflect our commitment to delivering high-impact, clinically proven solutions to patients in need, including those who have served our country.”





“Partnering with ReShape Lifesciences aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver innovative, life-changing medical solutions to those who have served our country,” added Steve Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Recon Supply and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. “With established access to VA and DoD facilities through our Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA), Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), and Electronic Catalog (ECAT) contracts, this agreement allows us to expand the reach of ReShape’s most impactful technologies—including the STIMEL-03 rehabilitation system and the Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX. These solutions are well-suited to the complex needs of the veteran and active-duty populations we serve. Since relaunching in 2022, Recon Supply has grown over 113% year-over-year and now distributes to 102 VA Medical Centers nationwide, with a team made up almost entirely of veterans and veteran spouses. We are proud to partner with ReShape to bring these vital solutions to the men and women who have sacrificed for our country.”







About Recon Supply







Recon Supply is a trusted distributor of medical products and technologies, specializing in providing high-quality solutions to federal agencies and healthcare systems. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Recon Supply is dedicated to delivering the most innovative medical technologies while actively supporting the veteran community through hiring initiatives. With a focus on excellence and reliability, Recon Supply is committed to enhancing patient care through innovative partnerships. For more information on Recon Supply, visit



www.Recon-Supply.com









About ReShape Lifesciences®







ReShape Lifesciences® is America’s premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The investigational vagal neuromodulation system utilizes a proprietary vagus nerve block and stimulation technology platform for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit



www.reshapelifesciences.com



.







