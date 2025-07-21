ReShape Lifesciences Board Unanimously Recommends Merger with Vyome Therapeutics and Sale of Assets to Biorad Medisys

ReShape Lifesciences' Board recommends approving merger with Vyome Therapeutics and asset sale to Biorad Medisys; shareholders urged to vote.

ReShape Lifesciences has announced a Special Meeting for stockholders on July 24, 2025, to vote on a proposed merger with Vyome Therapeutics and an asset sale to Biorad Medisys. The Board of Directors unanimously supports these transactions, believing they will maximize shareholder value. Independent advisory firms have also recommended voting in favor of the proposals, which include issuing shares, selling most of ReShape’s assets, and amending the company's charter for post-merger governance. CEO Paul Hickey emphasized the importance of every vote, urging shareholders to support the proposals. Vyome's leadership expressed optimism about advancing their immuno-inflammatory pipeline through the merger. Shareholders are encouraged to vote via telephone or online.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors has unanimously recommended the merger with Vyome Therapeutics and the asset purchase by Biorad Medisys, indicating strong internal support for these strategic moves.

Independent proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis have issued recommendations in favor of the proposals, providing credibility and confidence to shareholders regarding the decisions.

The merger with Vyome aims to unlock the potential of its pipeline and enhance growth opportunities, which could lead to increased shareholder value and market success.

The reduction of liquidation preference for Series C preferred stockholders is a positive indication of improved value realization for common stockholders post-transaction.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates that ReShape Lifesciences is proposing a merger and the sale of substantially all of its assets, which may signal underlying financial difficulties or a lack of viable growth strategies for the company.

The need for stockholders to vote "FOR" the proposals in order to execute the merger may highlight a lack of confidence among investors regarding the strategic direction of the company.

There is mention of Series C preferred stockholders reducing their liquidation preference, which could be interpreted as an attempt to appease common stockholders while raising concerns about the company’s financial stability.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the Special Meeting of Stockholders?

The meeting aims to discuss the proposed merger with Vyome Therapeutics and asset sale to Biorad Medisys.

How can shareholders vote on the proposals?

S.Also, shareholders can vote by telephone or via the Internet using the instructions provided on the proxy card.

What proposals are shareholders being asked to approve?

Shareholders are asked to approve three proposals related to stock issuance, asset sale, and amendments to the certificate of incorporation.

Why is the merger with Vyome important?

The merger aims to maximize shareholder value by advancing the development of immune-inflammatory assets and expanding into new markets.

Who can shareholders contact for voting assistance?

Shareholders can call INNISFREE M&A INCORPORATED at 1-877-750-8310 for any questions or assistance in voting.

$RSLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $RSLS stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CORNERSTONE PLANNING GROUP LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Board of Directors Unanimously Recommend Approving Merger Agreement With Vyome Therapeutics and Asset Purchase Agreement With Biorad Medisys









Shareholders are encouraged to vote FOR Proposals 1, 2, and 3 by Calling 1-877-750-8310







IRVINE, Calif., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





ReShape Lifesciences







® (Nasdaq: RSLS),



the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health solutions company, today announced it will host a Special Meeting of Stockholders of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. to be held at 11:30 am ET on July 24, 2025.





After a thorough strategic review, the ReShape Board of Directors unanimously determined that a merger with Vyome Therapeutics, Inc. (Vyome), a private clinical-stage company targeting immuno-inflammatory and rare diseases, and a simultaneous sale of ReShape’s assets to Ninjour Health International Limited, an affiliate of Biorad Medisys, Pvt. Ltd. (together, Biorad), are advisable and in the best interests of ReShape and its stockholders. Additionally, the independent proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis both recently issued recommendations in favor of Proposals 1, 2 and 3.





Addressing the Company’s shareholders, Paul F. Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences, noted, “Your vote is important, no matter how many or how few shares you may own, for ReShape to take the next step in its evolution as the merger agreement with Vyome and a concurrent asset purchase agreement with Biorad, will successfully maximize value for our stockholders.” We are asking that you vote FOR each of the proposals on the agenda, including Proposals 1, 2, and 3 related to (1) the issuance of shares of our common stock, (2) the approval of the sale of substantially all of ReShape’s assets, and (3) amending our certificate of incorporation to implement the post-closing composition of our Board of Directors, each in connection with our transaction with Vyome. Additionally, we are grateful to our Series C preferred stockholders for substantially reducing their liquidation preference, enabling our common stockholders to better realize the potential value of the merger. I am truly excited about the value we are delivering to all of our stockholders and the significant growth potential these transactions will enable, once approved by our shareholders.”





“We believe this transaction will allow us to unlock the full potential of Vyome’s pipeline by focusing on advancing the development of the combined company’s immune-inflammatory assets and identifying additional opportunities between the world-class Indian innovation corridor and the U.S. market,” stated Venkat Nelabhotla, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Vyome. "Vyome aims to build a world-class company by combining top talent and capital from the U.S. and India to develop cost-efficient therapies for chronic immune-inflammatory diseases. We also plan to expand our portfolio across biopharma, medical devices, and healthcare AI. With no debt and a clean capital structure, we believe Vyome is well-positioned for public market success.”





To successfully execute ReShape’s transformation, it is imperative that stockholders vote in favor of each proxy proposal on the agenda. The proposals - including Proposals 1, 2, and 3 – would approve:





1. The issuance of shares of ReShape common stock in connection with the transaction.





2. The sale of substantially all of ReShape’s assets to Biorad.





3. Certain amendments to ReShape’s certificate of incorporation to facilitate the proposed post-closing board composition of the company.





Those who have not voted should vote today. Those who voted against Proposals 1, 2, or 3 are asked to please reconsider their votes based on the factors described in this press release.





The proxy statement for the Special Meeting of Stockholders of ReShape filed on June 24, 2025 contains important information and this press release should be read in conjunction with the proxy statement, which, along with other relevant materials, is available at no charge at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website



www.sec.gov



and at the Company’s website



https://ir.reshapelifesciences.com/financial-information/sec-filings



.







Shareholders can vote by telephone, or







via







the Internet.









Please follow the easy instructions on the proxy card or voting instruction form previously sent.







For any questions or assistance in voting





shares, please call our proxy solicitor,







INNISFREE M&A INCORPORATED









TOLL-FREE, at 1-877-750-8310.









About Vyome







Vyome Therapeutics is building a healthcare platform spanning the US-India innovation corridor. Vyome’s immediate focus is leveraging its clinical-stage assets to transform the lives of patients with immune-inflammatory conditions. By applying groundbreaking science and its unique positioning across the US-India innovation corridor, Vyome seeks to deliver lasting value to shareholders in a hyper cost-efficient manner while upholding global standards of quality and safety. Based in Cambridge, MA, the company has announced its intent to be listed on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker ‘HIND’ pursuant to a reverse merger with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (Nasdaq: RSLS) in early 2025. To learn more, please visit



www.vyometx.com









About Biorad Medisys







Biorad Medisys Pvt. Ltd.® is a rapidly growing med-tech company dedicated to redefining healthcare standards with precision-engineered medical devices backed by rigorous scientific research. It operates three business units – Indovasive, Orthovasive and Neurovasive. Indovasive offers consumables and equipment in Urology and Gastroenterology. The Orthovasive segment sells a complete range of Knee and Hip implants for both Primary and Revision surgeries. It has recently forayed into Neurovascular BU for selling a wide portfolio of products in peripheral vascular, neurovascular and rehabilitation segments. It has two manufacturing facilities in India and is currently exporting to 50+ countries. To realize its global expansion strategy, it recently acquired a Swiss based company, Marflow, which specializes in commercialization of products in Urology & Gastroenterology.







About ReShape Lifesciences®







ReShape Lifesciences® is America’s premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The investigational Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation™ (DBSN™) system utilizes a proprietary vagus nerve block and stimulation technology platform for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit



www.reshapelifesciences.com



.







Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement







This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors identified as "risk factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Additional Information







In connection with the proposed merger with Vyome (the “Merger”) and sale of assets to Ninjour Health International Limited, an affiliate of Biorad Medisys Pvt. Ltd. (the “Asset Sale”), ReShape filed with the SEC on June 24, 2025 and mailed or otherwise provided to its stockholders the joint proxy statement/prospectus (the “joint proxy statement/prospectus”) and other relevant documents in connection with the proposed Merger and Asset Sale. Before making a voting decision, ReShape’s stockholders are urged to read the joint proxy statement/prospectus and any other documents filed by ReShape with the SEC in connection with the proposed Merger and Asset Sale or incorporated by reference therein carefully and in their entirety because they contain important information about ReShape, Vyome and the proposed transactions. Investors and stockholders may obtain a free copy of these materials and other documents filed by ReShape with the SEC at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, at ReShape’s website at www.reshapelifesciences.com, or by sending a written request to ReShape at 18 Technology Drive, Suite 110, Irvine, California 92618, Attention: Corporate Secretary.







CONTACTS









ReShape Lifesciences Investor Contact:







Paul F. Hickey





President and Chief Executive Officer





949-276-7223







ir@ReShapeLifesci.com









Investor Relations Contact:









Rx Communications Group







Michael Miller





(917)-633-6086







mmiller@rxir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.