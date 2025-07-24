ReShape Lifesciences Announces Partial Adjournment of Stockholder Meeting for Asset Sale and Charter Amendment Proposals

ReShape Lifesciences partially adjourned its stockholder meeting for key asset sale and charter amendment proposals necessary for merger completion.

ReShape Lifesciences® announced a partial adjournment of their Special Meeting of Stockholders regarding Proposals 2 and 3, which entail the sale of the company's assets to Ninjour Health International Limited and amendments to the company's certificate of incorporation for a merger with Vyome Therapeutics, respectively. While stockholders approved all other necessary proposals for the merger, the company is seeking additional time to solicit votes on these two crucial proposals. ReShape's CEO highlighted the importance of both proposals for successfully completing the merger, which aims to maximize shareholder value. The meeting will reconvene on August 7, 2025, and stockholders are encouraged to vote in favor of the proposals to facilitate the merger.

All other proposals required for the merger were approved by stockholders, indicating strong support for the merger strategy.

The press release emphasizes the importance of stockholders' votes for the Asset Sale Proposal and Charter Amendment Proposal, reinforcing engagement and potential alignment with stockholder interests.

The continuation of the Special Meeting suggests that the company is committed to transparency and encouraging participation from stockholders regarding critical decisions.

The merger with Vyome Therapeutics, which aims to leverage clinical-stage assets and innovate within the healthcare sector, indicates potential for growth and expanded market reach for ReShape Lifesciences.

Partial adjournment of key proposals indicates uncertainty and potential challenges in securing necessary approvals for the merger.

Failure to obtain approval for the Asset Sale Proposal could jeopardize the entire merger process and affect future company operations.

Calls for stockholders to reconsider their votes suggest a lack of confidence in gaining support for these critical proposals.

What are the main proposals being discussed in the Special Meeting?

The main proposals are the Asset Sale Proposal and the Charter Amendment Proposal related to the merger with Vyome Therapeutics.

When will the Special Meeting resume?

The Special Meeting will resume on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can stockholders vote on the proposals?

Stockholders can vote by phone or online by following the instructions on the proxy card or voting instruction form.

What is the significance of the Asset Sale Proposal?

Approval of the Asset Sale Proposal is essential for completing the merger with Vyome Therapeutics and maximizing stockholder value.

Where can stockholders find more information about the proposals?

Detailed information is available in the joint proxy statement filed with the SEC and on ReShape Lifesciences' website.

Full Release





Partial Adjournment for Proposal 2, Asset Sale Proposal, and Proposal 3, Charter Amendment Proposal; All Other Proposals Required for Merger Were Approved









Stockholders are encouraged to vote FOR Proposals 2 and 3 by Calling 1-877-750-8310 (from the U.S. and Canada) or +1-412-232-3651 (from other countries)







IRVINE, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





ReShape Lifesciences









®



(Nasdaq: RSLS),



the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health solutions company, today announced that it conducted a Special Meeting of Stockholders and partially adjourned the meeting for Proposal 2, the proposal to approve the sale of substantially all of ReShape’s assets to Ninjour Health International Limited, an affiliate of Biorad Medisys, Pvt. Ltd. (Asset Sale Proposal), and Proposal 3, the proposal to approve and adopt proposed amendments to ReShape’s certificate of incorporation in connection with ReShape’s proposed merger (Merger) with Vyome Therapeutics, Inc. (Charter Amendment Proposal). All other proposals required for the Merger were approved by stockholders.





ReShape adjourned the Special Meeting of Stockholders with respect to the Asset Sale Proposal and Charter Amendment Proposal to allow additional time to solicit proxies with respect to these proposals. Approval of the Asset Sale Proposal and the Charter Amendment Proposal are conditions to the consummation of the Merger.





Addressing the Company’s stockholders, Paul F. Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences, noted, “Our ability to complete the Merger, which we believe will maximize value for our stockholders, is contingent upon approval of the Asset Sale Proposal and the Charter Amendment Proposal. Your vote for the Asset Sale Proposal is key to the Merger, and your vote for the Charter Amendment Proposal is important for the operation of the combined company following the Merger.”





The Special Meeting of Stockholders will resume with respect to the Asset Sale Proposal and the Charter Amendment Proposal on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The reconvened meeting will be held virtually at



www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/RSLS2025SM



. The record date for determining stockholders eligible to vote at the Special Meeting of Stockholders remains the same, June 9, 2025.





ReShape encourages all stockholders of record as of June 9, 2025 that have not yet submitted proxies to submit proxies in favor of the Asset Sale Proposal and the Charter Amendment Proposal and to do so promptly. Those who voted against these proposals are asked to please reconsider their votes based on the factors described in this press release.





The proxy statement for the Special Meeting of Stockholders of ReShape filed on June 24, 2025 contains important information, and this press release should be read in conjunction with the proxy statement, which, along with other relevant materials, is available at no charge at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website



www.sec.gov



and at the Company’s website



https://ir.reshapelifesciences.com/financial-information/sec-filings



.







YOUR VOTE IS VERY IMPORTANT!









Stockholders can vote by telephone, or via the Internet.









Please follow the easy instructions on the proxy card or voting instruction form previously sent.







For any questions or assistance in voting shares, please call our proxy solicitor,







INNISFREE M&A INCORPORATED









TOLL-FREE, at 1-877-750-8310





(from the U.S. and Canada)









or +1-412-232-3651 (from other countries)









About Vyome







Vyome Therapeutics is building a healthcare platform spanning the US-India innovation corridor. Vyome’s immediate focus is leveraging its clinical-stage assets to transform the lives of patients with immune-inflammatory conditions. By applying groundbreaking science and its unique positioning across the US-India innovation corridor, Vyome seeks to deliver lasting value to shareholders in a hyper cost-efficient manner while upholding global standards of quality and safety. Based in Cambridge, MA, the company has announced its intent to be listed on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker ‘HIND’ pursuant to a reverse merger with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (Nasdaq: RSLS) in early 2025. To learn more, please visit



www.vyometx.com









About Biorad Medisys







Biorad Medisys Pvt. Ltd.



®



is a rapidly growing med-tech company dedicated to redefining healthcare standards with precision-engineered medical devices backed by rigorous scientific research. It operates three business units – Indovasive, Orthovasive and Neurovasive. Indovasive offers consumables and equipment in Urology and Gastroenterology. The Orthovasive segment sells a complete range of Knee and Hip implants for both Primary and Revision surgeries. It has recently forayed into Neurovascular BU for selling a wide portfolio of products in peripheral vascular, neurovascular and rehabilitation segments. It has two manufacturing facilities in India and is currently exporting to 50+ countries. To realize its global expansion strategy, it recently acquired a Swiss based company, Marflow, which specializes in commercialization of products in Urology & Gastroenterology.







About ReShape Lifesciences



®









ReShape Lifesciences



®



is America’s premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band



®



System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The investigational Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation™ (DBSN™) system utilizes a proprietary vagus nerve block and stimulation technology platform for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. The Obalon



®



balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit



www.reshapelifesciences.com



.







Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement







This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including those factors identified as "risk factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Additional Information







In connection with the proposed Merger and sale of assets to Ninjour Health International Limited, an affiliate of Biorad Medisys Pvt. Ltd. (Asset Sale), ReShape filed with the SEC on June 24, 2025 and mailed or otherwise provided to its stockholders the joint proxy statement/prospectus (joint proxy statement/prospectus) and other relevant documents in connection with the proposed Merger and Asset Sale. Before making a voting decision, ReShape’s stockholders are urged to read the joint proxy statement/prospectus and any other documents filed by ReShape with the SEC in connection with the proposed Merger and Asset Sale or incorporated by reference therein carefully and in their entirety because they contain important information about ReShape, Vyome and the proposed transactions. Investors and stockholders may obtain a free copy of these materials and other documents filed by ReShape with the SEC at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, at ReShape’s website at www.reshapelifesciences.com, or by sending a written request to ReShape at 18 Technology Drive, Suite 110, Irvine, California 92618, Attention: Corporate Secretary.







CONTACTS









ReShape Lifesciences Investor Contact:







Paul F. Hickey





President and Chief Executive Officer





949-276-7223







ir@ReShapeLifesci.com









Investor Relations Contact:









Rx Communications Group







Michael Miller





(917)-633-6086







mmiller@rxir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.