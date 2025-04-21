ReShape Gets USPTO Nod For Energy-Efficient Diabetes Neuromodulation Patent Using VBloc Tech

(RTTNews) - ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS), a physician-led weight loss and metabolic health company, Monday announced it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for patent application 18/069,689 titled "High-Frequency Low Duty Cycle Patterns for Neural Regulation." Once issued, the patent will offer protection until August 4, 2037.

The patent supports ReShape's Diabetes Neuromodulation system, which combines its proprietary vBloc™ vagus nerve block technology with vagus nerve stimulation to manage Type 2 diabetes—an obesity-linked condition. The system modulates nerve signals to the liver and pancreas using a novel method of delivering short bursts of high-frequency stimulation interspersed with micro- and millisecond pauses.

This allows it to use 90% less energy than traditional methods, making it compatible with smaller, cost-efficient devices and enabling longer intervals between charges. Preclinical testing on rat vagus nerves has shown the system to be as effective as continuous stimulation, with full compatibility with existing implantable pulse generators.

Dr. Jonathan Waataja, Director of Research at ReShape, emphasized the global challenge of treating Type 2 diabetes and highlighted the system's personalized, energy-efficient approach to regulating blood glucose.

CEO Paul F. Hickey stated that this latest patent, following one granted in March, further validates the innovation's potential to reduce medication reliance, improve glucose control, and cut treatment costs. ReShape currently holds 63 issued or pending patents covering vagal neuromodulation, glucose regulation, AI, and Bluetooth-enabled applications, solidifying its IP strategy and path to commercialization.

Monday, RSLS closed at $0.3832, marking a 23.73% gain, and edged up further in after-hours trading to $0.385, up 0.47% on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.