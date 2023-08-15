News & Insights

Reservoir Media (FRA:0RL0) Price Target Decreased by 5.01% to 11.50

August 15, 2023 — 02:07 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Reservoir Media (FRA:0RL0) has been revised to 11.50 / share. This is an decrease of 5.01% from the prior estimate of 12.11 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.79 to a high of 12.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 121.16% from the latest reported closing price of 5.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reservoir Media. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0RL0 is 0.36%, an increase of 738.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.38% to 29,960K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DE:0RL0 / Reservoir Media Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Richmond Hill Investments holds 14,203K shares representing 21.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 3,260K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,371K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RL0 by 11.85% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,571K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,445K shares, representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RL0 by 13.03% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,500K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 1,055K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

