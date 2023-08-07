News & Insights

Reserve Bank of New Zealand: stress test shows life insurers can withstand shocks

Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Howard

August 07, 2023 — 06:36 pm EDT

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Tuesday that its first life insurance industry stress test showed large insurers are well placed to withstand severe economic and insurance shocks, while continuing to pay out on policy claims.

"Participating insurers were able to pay out substantial claims from policy holders and remain solvent during a hypothetical three-year scenario which included long COVID, a new pandemic and a period of severe economic stress,” RBNZ Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby said in a statement.

He added that stress tests play an important role in helping build understanding of how particular risks may impact financial stability as well as building capability across industry to manage these risks.

The RBNZ noted that under the tests all the insurers were able to remain solvent but that the combined effects of the scenario caused the solvency margin of some insurers own risk appetite and trigger mitigating actions.

The RBNZ will now undertake stress tests on the life insurance industry annually.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.