Reserve Bank of New Zealand launches material breach register

WELLINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Thursday it had launched a register to publish all material breaches made by banks.

New Zealand registered banks are required by the Reserve Bank to meet a number of key prudential requirements including minimum capital levels, liquidity management and corporate governance, Reserve Bank Deputy Governor and General Manager of Financial Stability Christian Hawkesby said.

Banks are required to formally report breaches of these requirements to the Reserve Bank and if deemed material these will be published on the register, he said.

"The publication of the register collates material breaches from the banks we regulate in one place and aligns with our aim to be an open, transparent regulator," said Hawkesby.

