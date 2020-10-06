Reserve Bank of India to hold policy meeting from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9

The Reserve Bank of India will hold a monetary policy committee meeting from Wednesday through Friday, it said in a release on Tuesday.

The RBI had to reschedule the meeting from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 as the government had not appointed three new external members on the committee.

The Indian government named Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal and Jayanth Varma as its nominees monetary policy committee late on Monday.

The RBI is expected to keep key rates unchanged at its policy review, but may for the first time since February provide guidance on how the economy is performing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

