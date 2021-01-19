Researchers Find Weather May Have An Effect On The Stock Market

Of all the reasons for the ups and downs of the stock market, weather is rarely given any credit. Certain meteorological events, like devastating hurricanes or tornadoes, obviously have at least a short-term effect on market events. But researchers have found correlations between the stock market and even more mundane aspects of the weather.

Everyday weather, like sunshine and temperature, may have noticeable impacts on market performance—and the field of behavioral finance, which describes how psychology influences investor decisions, helps to explain this connection.

Weather, Emotions and the Market

When deciding how to value stocks, professional investors consider things like a company’s profits, cash flow, management team, the competitive landscape, industry dynamics and the pace of economic growth. These factors are called fundamentals, and are widely recognized as playing key roles in a stock’s performance. As for the daily forecast? That’s not traditionally thought of as a fundamental.

There’s plenty of psychological evidence, however, that the weather affects people’s moods—for the better when it’s sunny, and for the worse when it’s lousy. And traders, after all, are people, so they could feel more inclined to buy stocks on sunny days and push prices higher or sell stocks on dreary days, causing prices to fall. That was the theory that Tyler Shumway and collaborator David Hirshleifer decided to research in a paper titled “Good Day Sunshine: Stock Returns and the Weather.”

“The big question we were hoping to answer is: To what extent do transitory moods or emotions affect markets,” says Shumway, a professor of finance at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

Walking on Sunshine

Shumway says he and Hirshleifer looked at sunshine because they wanted to single out a single weather variable that had a clear effect on emotions, moods or sentiment—and, importantly, didn’t impact a company’s fundamentals. More extreme, less benign forms of weather, like hurricanes, could destroy oil refineries, for instance, which would send noticeable aftershocks throughout the market.

Shumway and Hirshleifer examined the relationship between morning sunshine in 26 cities worldwide for the period of 1982 to 1997 and the daily returns for that country’s leading stock market index. Their conclusion? Sunshine has a strong, positive correlation with daily stock returns across 26 different cities worldwide.

Similar benign forms of weather, like rain or snow, did not display any relationship with stock performance when sunshine was controlled for.

“We liked the sunshine variable because it’s clearly tied to people’s emotions and moods and we don’t have a great story for why it would affect fundamentals,” Shumway says. The global scope of their research offered credibility to the relationship, Shumsay says. “It really holds up when you go international.”

Even so, Shumway recalls that at the time some people “kind of laughed at us” because of the topic. But in the field of behavioral finance, research showed that a person’s emotions (rather than reason) may influence decisions at times, he adds. In the decades since his original research, other statisticians have found similar relationships between weather and market performance.

Hot Days Could Make for Hot Markets

Bernard Ong took a similar approach to tackling whether there was any correlation between six weather factors and the performance of the S&P 500. While more limited in scope than Shumway’s endeavor—Ong analyzed two years worth of data, and only weather data for New York—he set out to determine if “there was something here worth pursuing” on a broader scale.

Ong, a data scientist with the NYC Data Science Academy, found that the daily maximum temperature had a medium to medium-high correlation to the stock market. To broaden his findings and identify a deeper relationship between the temperature outside and what’s happening in the market, Ong said he’d like to expand his research to include temperature data for some specific cities across the country, like Chicago or Austin, where there’s a lot of trading activity.

What’s more, Ong says that if he were a data scientist working for a hedge fund, the daily maximum temperature is one of hundreds of data points he might consider analyzing when looking at the price movements for individual stocks or industries.

“There is a behavioral aspect to market sentiment,” he says. “It’s not so much that it’s hot; it’s a representation of what that means psychologically to you.”

That psychological effect bares out—at least in a limited experiment Ong ran: “I did a trading simulation, and it shows some potential promise there,” he says.

Like Shumway, Ong says he receives two very distinctive types of feedback: One from skeptics who say that weather is “already baked in to the market” and the other from people looking to dive deeper into the unexpected behavioral connections in the market. “This topic has always been controversial,” he says.

Short-Term Market Impacts of Major Weather Events

One reason for the skepticism about the potential effect of the weather on the stock market is that it ignores everything else that’s happening on any given day—and related emotions to that news. People who are trading stocks might make a different decision if they weren’t so happy, sure, but that might have nothing to do with the temperature outside, notes Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta.

“Ever since 1987 when I got into this business, I’ve read a lot of studies, and statistics are great in that a slight correlation could mean virtually anything,” he says. “But when people look at something like the daily weather, it can become a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

Even so, he says there are certain types of weather events—hurricanes, flooding, major blizzards, for example—that have “a definite impact in the short term” on stock prices. That’s because there could be knock-on effects, like the amount of heating oil that consumers use or altered retail sales if there’s a faster-than-normal transition from winter to summer clothes, he says.

Martin points to an arctic blast in 2017 that blanketed areas of the Northeast with snow, forcing market participants to predict what effect the weather would have on the earnings for some companies during that quarter. Still, the direct impact to stock prices from these types of weather events tends to last only a few days, at most, he adds.

“By and large, even if the weather had a temporary, negative effect on stock prices, it didn’t have a long-lasting impact on fundamentals,” Martin says.

What’s more, for the inevitable weather events, like hurricanes, professional traders typically buy those stocks that could stand to benefit (like Home Depot and Lowe’s) months ahead of when they expect them to happen, Martin says. As a result, when there’s news that a hurricane is approaching the U.S., the temporary bump in stock prices may obscure a longer rally, he says.

The Weather and Your Portfolio

Be it the obvious market movements surrounding major weather events or the more subtle relationship with the daily forecast, making investment decisions based on weather alone is tricky.

“I wouldn’t recommend anyone use the temperature as the sole driver to understand stock behavior; it’s 100 times more complex than that,” Ong says. That’s because correlation doesn’t equal causation—meaning that just because stock prices moved with weather changes, that doesn’t mean they did so because of the temperature, he adds.

And the correlation between sunny weather and stock prices, while evident, wasn’t huge, Shumway says. “It’s not so much that you want to trade on this. Somebody is trading on their transitory mood, and you don’t want that to be you.”

Still, it’s important to appreciate how the behavior of others may affect your portfolio. Market participants don’t always act in rational ways—and weather-related moves in stock prices can snowball (excuse the pun).

“Psychology can build on itself and it can become a self-fulfilling prophecy,” Martin notes. “The effect of the weather is smart to think about, but very difficult to act on.”

As an investor, what’s most important for you is building and regularly investing a diversified portfolio that can weather the storm, whether that’s literal or metaphorical.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.