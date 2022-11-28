Researcher accused of spying for China granted bail in Canada -CTV

MONTREAL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A researcher charged with espionage in Canada for allegedly trying to steal trade secrets to benefit China was granted bail on Monday by a Canadian judge, CTV News reported.

Yuesheng Wang, 35, who worked at Canada's largest electricity producer Hydro-Quebec as a battery materials researcher, was arrested earlier this month and is facing four charges in total, including fraud, for obtaining trade secrets, and breach of trust by public officers.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.