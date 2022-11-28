US Markets

Researcher accused of spying for China granted bail in Canada -CTV

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 28, 2022 — 11:02 am EST

Written by Allison Lampert and Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

MONTREAL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A researcher charged with espionage in Canada for allegedly trying to steal trade secrets to benefit China was granted bail on Monday by a Canadian judge, CTV News reported.

Yuesheng Wang, 35, who worked at Canada's largest electricity producer Hydro-Quebec as a battery materials researcher, was arrested earlier this month and is facing four charges in total, including fraud, for obtaining trade secrets, and breach of trust by public officers.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.