Is Research Solutions (RSSS) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Research Solutions Inc. (RSSS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Research Solutions Inc. is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Research Solutions Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RSSS' full-year earnings has moved 500% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that RSSS has returned about 38.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 22.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Research Solutions Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ScanSource (SCSC). The stock has returned 33.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for ScanSource's current year EPS has increased 8.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Research Solutions Inc. belongs to the Commercial Printing industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 59.4% so far this year, meaning that RSSS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, ScanSource falls under the Industrial Services industry. Currently, this industry has 20 stocks and is ranked #202. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +18.1%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Research Solutions Inc. and ScanSource as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

