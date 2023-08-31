Research Solutions (FRA:61I) Price Target Increased by 15.00% to 4.32

The average one-year price target for Research Solutions (FRA:61I) has been revised to 4.32 / share. This is an increase of 15.00% from the prior estimate of 3.76 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.98 to a high of 4.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 111.74% from the latest reported closing price of 2.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Research Solutions. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 61I is 0.19%, a decrease of 12.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 8,302K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cove Street Capital holds 2,357K shares representing 8.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,547K shares, representing a decrease of 8.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 61I by 1.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 717K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 629K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 629K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 61I by 4.66% over the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 532K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 61I by 24.97% over the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 532K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 61I by 120.82% over the last quarter.

