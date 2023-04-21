RESEARCH PARTNERS AG Upgrades VAT Group (SIX:VACN)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, RESEARCH PARTNERS AG upgraded their outlook for VAT Group (SIX:VACN) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLSW - Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 21.59% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 11K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 37.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 31.22% over the last quarter.

IQDY - FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 30.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 5.01% over the last quarter.

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF holds 42K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 7.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 11.31% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in VAT Group. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 6.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VACN is 0.14%, an increase of 6.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 4,123K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.