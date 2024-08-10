RESEARCH PARTNERS AG Upgrades Stadler Rail (LSE:0A0C)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, RESEARCH PARTNERS AG upgraded their outlook for Stadler Rail (LSE:0A0C) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.02% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Stadler Rail is 30.23 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 GBX to a high of 40.95 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 19.02% from its latest reported closing price of 25.40 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Stadler Rail is 4,535MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stadler Rail. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A0C is 0.06%, an increase of 1.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.34% to 3,845K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 737K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A0C by 10.01% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 545K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 512K shares , representing an increase of 6.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A0C by 9.70% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 437K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A0C by 15.37% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 344K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares , representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A0C by 9.03% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 196K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares , representing a decrease of 15.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A0C by 14.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.