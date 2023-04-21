RESEARCH PARTNERS AG Upgrades Sika (SIX:SIKA)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, RESEARCH PARTNERS AG upgraded their outlook for Sika (SIX:SIKA) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - CTIVP - AQR International Core Equity Fund Class 1 holds 89K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIKA by 2.70% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 15.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIKA by 6.78% over the last quarter.

RGLGX - American Funds Global Insight Fund Class R-6 holds 202K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing an increase of 43.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIKA by 99.37% over the last quarter.

MFS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST II - MFS Global Research Portfolio Initial Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIKA by 9.22% over the last quarter.

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo International Growth Portfolio International Growth Portfolio holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 45.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIKA by 23.22% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sika. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIKA is 0.51%, an increase of 6.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.80% to 28,286K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

