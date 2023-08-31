RESEARCH PARTNERS AG Upgrades Sensirion Holding (SIX:SENS)

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, RESEARCH PARTNERS AG upgraded their outlook for Sensirion Holding (SIX:SENS) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.15% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sensirion Holding is 99.96. The forecasts range from a low of 77.77 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.15% from its latest reported closing price of 77.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sensirion Holding is 361MM, an increase of 28.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sensirion Holding. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SENS is 0.12%, an increase of 1.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.51% to 891K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 165K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 132K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 7.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 81K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 1.61% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 73K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing a decrease of 9.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 13.62% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 57K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 59.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 130.87% over the last quarter.

