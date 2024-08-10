RESEARCH PARTNERS AG Upgrades Orell Füssli (SWX:OFN)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, RESEARCH PARTNERS AG upgraded their outlook for Orell Füssli (SWX:OFN) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.47% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Orell Füssli is CHF 102,00/share. The forecasts range from a low of CHF 101,00 to a high of CHF 105,00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.47% from its latest reported closing price of CHF 77,00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Orell Füssli is 243MM, an increase of 3.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.13.

Orell Füssli Maintains 5.06% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 5.06%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orell Füssli. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OFN is 0.00%, an increase of 2.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 7K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 5K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 0K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

