RESEARCH PARTNERS AG Upgrades Givaudan (SIX:GIVN)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, RESEARCH PARTNERS AG upgraded their outlook for Givaudan (SIX:GIVN) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFALX - Large Cap International Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 11.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIVN by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Equity Trust holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JIRE - JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 18.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIVN by 11.57% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 16K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 15.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIVN by 21.55% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 9.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIVN by 13.33% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Givaudan. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIVN is 0.44%, an increase of 21.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.82% to 898K shares.

