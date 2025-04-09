RESEARCH PARTNERS AG Upgrades Comet Holding (SWX:COTN)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, RESEARCH PARTNERS AG upgraded their outlook for Comet Holding (SWX:COTN) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.80% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Comet Holding is CHF 330,04/share. The forecasts range from a low of CHF 289,87 to a high of CHF 378,00. The average price target represents an increase of 72.80% from its latest reported closing price of CHF 191,00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Comet Holding is 804MM, an increase of 80.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.99.

Comet Holding Maintains 0.79% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.79%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.57% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comet Holding. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 10.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COTN is 0.16%, an increase of 7.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.20% to 542K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 104K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTN by 10.41% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 64K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTN by 24.17% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 51K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTN by 11.89% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 47K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing a decrease of 175.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTN by 50.69% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 43K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

