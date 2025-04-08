RESEARCH PARTNERS AG Upgrades Comet Holding (LSE:0ROQ)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, RESEARCH PARTNERS AG upgraded their outlook for Comet Holding (LSE:0ROQ) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.74% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Comet Holding is 335.31 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 294.49 GBX to a high of 384.03 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 75.74% from its latest reported closing price of 190.80 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Comet Holding is 804MM, an increase of 80.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comet Holding. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 10.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ROQ is 0.16%, an increase of 7.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.20% to 542K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 104K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ROQ by 10.41% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 64K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ROQ by 24.17% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 51K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ROQ by 11.89% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 47K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing a decrease of 175.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ROQ by 50.69% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 43K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

