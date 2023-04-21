RESEARCH PARTNERS AG Upgrades Burkhalter Holding (SIX:BRKN)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, RESEARCH PARTNERS AG upgraded their outlook for Burkhalter Holding (SIX:BRKN) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 10.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKN by 5.57% over the last quarter.

FSISX - Fidelity SAI International Small Cap Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 8.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKN by 1.89% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burkhalter Holding. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRKN is 0.02%, a decrease of 62.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 145K shares.

