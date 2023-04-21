RESEARCH PARTNERS AG Maintains Zur Rose Group (SIX:ROSE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, RESEARCH PARTNERS AG maintained coverage of Zur Rose Group (SIX:ROSE) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 63.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROSE by 280.09% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLJP - Franklin FTSE Japan ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FZROX - Fidelity ZERO Total Market Index Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 13.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROSE by 11.42% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 54K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zur Rose Group. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 15.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROSE is 0.23%, an increase of 16.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.85% to 5,494K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

