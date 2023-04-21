News & Insights

Stocks

RESEARCH PARTNERS AG Maintains Romande Energie Holding (SIX:HREN) Buy Recommendation

April 21, 2023 — 07:18 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, RESEARCH PARTNERS AG maintained coverage of Romande Energie Holding (SIX:HREN) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CH:HREN / Romande Energie Holding SA Shares Held by Institutions

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 3K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Romande Energie Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HREN is 0.02%, a decrease of 4.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 4K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.