RESEARCH PARTNERS AG Maintains Romande Energie Holding (SIX:HREN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, RESEARCH PARTNERS AG maintained coverage of Romande Energie Holding (SIX:HREN) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 3K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Romande Energie Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HREN is 0.02%, a decrease of 4.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 4K shares.

