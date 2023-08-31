RESEARCH PARTNERS AG Maintains Kudelski (SIX:KUD) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, RESEARCH PARTNERS AG maintained coverage of Kudelski (SIX:KUD) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.19% Upside

As of August 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kudelski is 2.17. The forecasts range from a low of 1.78 to a high of $2.62. The average price target represents an increase of 36.19% from its latest reported closing price of 1.60.

The projected annual revenue for Kudelski is 765MM, an increase of 7.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kudelski. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KUD is 0.00%, a decrease of 21.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.36% to 669K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 218K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 184K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 140K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing a decrease of 32.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KUD by 40.71% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 29K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

