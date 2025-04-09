RESEARCH PARTNERS AG Downgrades Peach Property Group (SWX:PEAN)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, RESEARCH PARTNERS AG downgraded their outlook for Peach Property Group (SWX:PEAN) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.93% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Peach Property Group is CHF 8,28/share. The forecasts range from a low of CHF 6,31 to a high of CHF 9,56. The average price target represents an increase of 27.93% from its latest reported closing price of CHF 6,47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Peach Property Group is 123MM, a decrease of 13.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

Peach Property Group Maintains 7.42% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 7.42%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.45% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peach Property Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEAN is 0.01%, an increase of 47.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 53.96% to 117K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 86K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing an increase of 46.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEAN by 96.68% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 52.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEAN by 58.11% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Developed Real Estate Index Fund Investor A holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing a decrease of 288.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEAN by 115.50% over the last quarter.

IFGL - iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 50.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEAN by 110.04% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEAN by 90.91% over the last quarter.

