RESEARCH PARTNERS AG Downgrades Peach Property Group (LSE:0QOJ)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, RESEARCH PARTNERS AG downgraded their outlook for Peach Property Group (LSE:0QOJ) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.22% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Peach Property Group is 8.39 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 6.39 GBX to a high of 9.68 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 21.22% from its latest reported closing price of 6.92 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Peach Property Group is 123MM, a decrease of 13.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peach Property Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QOJ is 0.01%, an increase of 47.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 53.96% to 117K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 86K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing an increase of 46.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QOJ by 96.68% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 52.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QOJ by 58.11% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Developed Real Estate Index Fund Investor A holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing a decrease of 288.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QOJ by 115.50% over the last quarter.

IFGL - iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 50.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QOJ by 110.04% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QOJ by 90.91% over the last quarter.

