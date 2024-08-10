RESEARCH PARTNERS AG Downgrades Interroll Holding (LSE:0QN2)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, RESEARCH PARTNERS AG downgraded their outlook for Interroll Holding (LSE:0QN2) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.02% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Interroll Holding is 2,777.11 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 2,387.01 GBX to a high of 3,273.53 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 7.02% from its latest reported closing price of 2,595.00 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Interroll Holding is 768MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 111.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interroll Holding. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QN2 is 0.18%, an increase of 6.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 64K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 11K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNGAX - Franklin International Growth Fund holds 11K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QN2 by 6.73% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 5K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QN2 by 6.54% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QN2 by 0.12% over the last quarter.

