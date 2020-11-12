Seer, which provides a proteograph product suite for biomedical research, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering.



The company aims to commercialize proteome research products starting with its initial product, the Proteograph Product Suite. Seer will leverage its proprietary engineered nanoparticle (NP) technology to provide rapid large-scale access across the proteome. The Proteograph Product Suite is an integrated solution that is comprised of consumables, an automation instrument, and software, and will be sold and marketed for research use only (RUO). Its first Proteograph was delivered to one of its first collaborators in October 2020, and the company expects to place another Proteograph with a second collaborator before the end of 2020, pending any COVID-19-related delays.



The Redwood City, CA-based company was founded in 2017 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SEER. Seer filed confidentially on September 25, 2020. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Cowen are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Research instrument provider Seer files for a $150 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

