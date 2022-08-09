Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) shareholder returns have been favorable, earning 83% in 5 years

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. For example, the Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) share price is up 83% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 62% (ignoring dividends).

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Because Research Frontiers made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last half decade Research Frontiers' revenue has actually been trending down at about 8.5% per year. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a respectable 13%, compound, over that time. It's probably worth checking other factors such as the profitability, to try to understand the share price action. It may not be reflecting the revenue.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:REFR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 9th 2022

This free interactive report on Research Frontiers' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Research Frontiers shareholders are down 12% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -12%. The silver lining is that longer term investors would have made a total return of 13% per year over half a decade. If the stock price has been impacted by changing sentiment, rather than deteriorating business conditions, it could spell opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Research Frontiers , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

