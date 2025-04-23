Research Frontiers Inc. Technology Featured in New Mercedes-Benz Vision V Show Car at Auto Shanghai 2025

Research Frontiers' SPD-SmartGlass technology is featured in the new Mercedes-Benz Vision V show car, enhancing comfort and energy efficiency.

Quiver AI Summary

Research Frontiers Inc. announced that its SPD-SmartGlass technology has been incorporated into the new Mercedes-Benz Vision V show car, which was unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2025. Approximately 75% of the vehicle's glazing utilizes this advanced smart glass technology, which is produced by Gauzy Ltd., a strategic partner of Research Frontiers. SPD-SmartGlass technology enhances luxury vehicles by providing benefits such as significant cabin temperature reduction, instant light adjustment, and more usable interior space. Notably, the Vision V marks the first use of a dual smart glass stack combining SPD and PDLC technologies, allowing for seamless transitions between transparent and shaded states. The press release highlights the increasing adoption of SPD-SmartGlass in the automotive industry and its application in various transport modes and buildings, demonstrating its versatility and efficiency in enhancing passenger comfort and energy savings.

Potential Positives

Research Frontiers' SPD-SmartGlass technology is highlighted in the prestigious Mercedes-Benz Vision V show car, indicating strong industry recognition and demand for their innovation.

This partnership with Mercedes-Benz underscores the growing use of SPD technology in luxury vehicles, positioning Research Frontiers as a leader in the automotive smart glass market.

The incorporation of SPD-SmartGlass in the Vision V shows significant advancements in passenger comfort and energy efficiency, enhancing the company's reputation for cutting-edge technology.

The dual smart glass stack innovation with Gauzy exemplifies Research Frontiers' role in fostering collaboration that leads to groundbreaking automotive technology.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is SPD-SmartGlass technology?

SPD-SmartGlass technology allows for instant shading control of glass or plastic products, enhancing comfort and energy efficiency in vehicles.

Where was the Mercedes-Benz Vision V show car unveiled?

The Mercedes-Benz Vision V show car was unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2025, highlighting the latest in automotive smart glass technology.

How does SPD-SmartGlass improve passenger comfort?

SPD-SmartGlass can reduce cabin temperatures by up to 18°F, minimize glare, and offer adjustable transparency for personalized passenger experiences.

Which other automotive brands use SPD-SmartGlass?

Besides Mercedes-Benz, brands like Cadillac, Ferrari, and McLaren incorporate SPD-SmartGlass technology in their production vehicles.

What benefits does SPD-SmartGlass provide for energy efficiency?

SPD-SmartGlass lowers air conditioning loads and can extend driving range by up to 5.5%, also reducing CO2 emissions in vehicles.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$REFR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $REFR stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





WOODBURY, NY, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR), the inventor and licensor of SPD-SmartGlass technology, announced today that its patented SPD (Suspended Particle Device) technology is featured in the new Mercedes-Benz Vision V show car, unveiled yesterday at Auto Shanghai 2025.





Approximately 75% of the Vision V’s glazing area incorporates advanced smart glass technology, utilizing SPD film licensed by Research Frontiers and manufactured by Gauzy Ltd. (Nasdaq: GAUZ), a strategic shareholder and licensee for SPD light-control film production worldwide.





This milestone highlights the continued and growing use of SPD-SmartGlass technology across the automotive industry to meet the rising demand for comfort, energy efficiency, privacy, and personalization.





Mercedes-Benz was the first automaker to introduce SPD-SmartGlass into serial production with its MAGIC SKY CONTROL panoramic roofs, initially featured in the SLK and SL Roadster models. Since then, SPD-SmartGlass has been incorporated into multiple Mercedes production models, including the prestigious Mercedes-Maybach and S-Class, helping redefine the luxury driving experience by providing instant, tunable shading that significantly reduces unwanted cabin heat and glare.





Proven benefits of SPD-SmartGlass technology include:









Significant cabin temperature reduction



: SPD-SmartGlass can lower cabin temperatures by up to 18 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius) compared to conventional glass, reducing reliance on air conditioning systems and enabling AC compressors to be up to 40% smaller.







: SPD-SmartGlass can lower cabin temperatures by up to 18 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius) compared to conventional glass, reducing reliance on air conditioning systems and enabling AC compressors to be up to 40% smaller.





Instant response



: Unlike traditional electrochromic technologies, SPD-SmartGlass allows for virtually instantaneous adjustment to changing light and heat conditions.







: Unlike traditional electrochromic technologies, SPD-SmartGlass allows for virtually instantaneous adjustment to changing light and heat conditions.





More usable cabin space



: By eliminating the need for bulky mechanical sunshades, SPD-SmartGlass provides more headroom, additional interior space, and greater design flexibility for vehicle interiors.







: By eliminating the need for bulky mechanical sunshades, SPD-SmartGlass provides more headroom, additional interior space, and greater design flexibility for vehicle interiors.





Energy savings and sustainability



: SPD-SmartGlass reduces air conditioning loads, helps extend the driving range of internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles by up to 5.5%, and can reduce CO2 emissions in vehicles by up to 4 grams/kilometer.







: SPD-SmartGlass reduces air conditioning loads, helps extend the driving range of internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles by up to 5.5%, and can reduce CO2 emissions in vehicles by up to 4 grams/kilometer.





Personalized passenger experiences



: Adjustable transparency allows passengers to dynamically control their environment for comfort, privacy, and immersive digital content integration.











Beyond Mercedes-Benz, SPD-SmartGlass has been adopted in production vehicles by other leading automotive brands such as Cadillac, Ferrari and McLaren. SPD technology is also integrated into various Airbus, Boeing and other aircraft, luxury yachts, high-speed and luxury trains, and architectural projects, demonstrating its versatility and superiority over competing light-control technologies.





The Mercedes-Benz Vision V show car marks the first use of Gauzy’s dual smart glass stack combining SPD and PDLC technologies into a single glass unit for the automotive industry. This innovation delivers seamless transitions between transparent, shaded, and private states across side and quarter windows, while also creating projection surfaces for digital content and flexible, adaptive privacy zones within the vehicle.





“The Mercedes-Benz Vision V is a brilliant and elegant showcase of how SPD-SmartGlass technology continues to define the future of luxury mobility,” said Joseph M. Harary, President and CEO of Research Frontiers. “We are proud that Mercedes-Benz, one of the world’s most iconic automotive brands, continues to rely on SPD-SmartGlass to deliver unparalleled passenger comfort, energy efficiency, and next-generation experiences. As the automotive industry accelerates toward electric, connected, autonomous, and personalized mobility, SPD-SmartGlass stands at the forefront of that transformation. Gauzy’s leadership and innovation in the field of advanced material science, and its global production expansion, are fueling this transformation by bringing new products and capabilities to customers such as Mercedes-Benz."





Research Frontiers congratulates Mercedes-Benz and Gauzy on the unveiling of the Vision V and looks forward to continuing to support the growing adoption of SPD-SmartGlass technology worldwide.







About Research Frontiers







Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at



www.SmartGlass.com



, and on



Facebook



,



Twitter



,



LinkedIn



and



YouTube



.







Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc. “Magic Sky Control” and model designations are trademarks of Mercedes-Benz.









CONTACT







Joseph M. Harary





President and CEO





Research Frontiers Inc.





+1-516-364-1902







Info@SmartGlass.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.