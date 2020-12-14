908 Devices, which provides mass spectrometry devices for forensic and scientific research, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.



The Boston, MA-based company plans to raise $100 million by offering 6.3 million shares at a price range of $15 to $17. At the midpoint of the proposed range, 908 Devices would command a fully diluted market value of $463 million.



908 Devices provides handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices that are used to interrogate unknown and invisible materials, providing actionable answers to directly address critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics and adjacent markets.



908 Devices was founded in 2012 and booked $30 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MASS. Cowen, SVB Leerink, William Blair and Stifel are the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Research device developer 908 Devices sets terms for $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

