Research device developer 908 Devices files for a $75 million IPO

908 Devices, which provides a suite of mass spectrometry devices for scientific research, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $75 million in an initial public offering.



908 Devices provides handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices that are used to interrogate unknown and invisible materials, providing actionable answers to directly address critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics and adjacent markets. Since its inception, the company has sold more than 1,200 handheld and desktop devices to over 300 customers in 32 countries, including 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies by 2019 revenue, as well as numerous domestic and foreign government agencies and leading academic institutions.



The Boston, MA-based company was founded in 2012 and booked $30 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MASS. 908 Devices filed confidentially on October 2, 2020. Cowen, SVB Leerink, William Blair and Stifel are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

