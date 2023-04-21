RESEARCH CAPITAL CORPORATION Maintains Theratechnologies (TSX:TH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, RESEARCH CAPITAL CORPORATION maintained coverage of Theratechnologies (TSX:TH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 591.53% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Theratechnologies is $20.40. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 591.53% from its latest reported closing price of $2.95.

The projected annual revenue for Theratechnologies is $513MM, an increase of 529.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stifel Financial holds 358K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 356K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TH by 65.71% over the last quarter.

Truvestments Capital holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 3,830K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,913K shares, representing an increase of 23.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TH by 48.02% over the last quarter.

Cook Wealth Management Group holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Theratechnologies. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TH is 0.07%, a decrease of 50.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.20% to 24,895K shares.

