RESEARCH CAPITAL CORPORATION Maintains Jaguar Mining (TSXV:JAG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, RESEARCH CAPITAL CORPORATION maintained coverage of Jaguar Mining (TSXV:JAG) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CINTX - Centerstone International Fund Class I holds 99K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 5,737K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tradition Wealth Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OCMGX - OCM MUTUAL FUND OCM Gold Fund - Investor Class holds 1,450K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jaguar Mining. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAG is 1.10%, a decrease of 19.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 9,195K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

