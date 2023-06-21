News & Insights

Rescuers race to find Titanic sub after hearing undersea sounds

Credit: REUTERS/OCEANGATE EXPEDITIONS

June 21, 2023 — 06:04 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    By Steve Gorman, Joseph Ax
       June 21 (Reuters) - Rescue teams were racing on
Wednesday to trace the origin of sounds heard from the depths of
the North Atlantic in a search for a tourist submersible with
five people on board that vanished on its descent to the
century-old wreck of the Titanic.
    The U.S. Coast Guard said remotely operated vehicle (ROV)
searches were deployed in the area where Canadian aircraft
detected the undersea noises on Tuesday, as the clock ticked in
the last 24 hours of the missing craft's presumed air supply.
    "Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but
continue," the U.S. Coast Guard wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
    The 21-foot (6.4-meter) submersible Titan, operated by
U.S.-based OceanGate Expeditions, began its descent at 8 a.m.
(1200 GMT) on Sunday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. It lost
contact with its parent surface vessel soon after that during
what should have been a two-hour dive to the Titanic.
    The mini-sub was designed to remain underwater for 96 hours,
according to its specifications. That would give its occupants
enough air until roughly 1200 GMT on Thursday, if it remained
intact. Experts said a range of factors affected that deadline
including whether it still had power in the icy depths.
    The wreck of the British ocean liner, which sank when it hit
an iceberg on its maiden voyage in 1912, lies on the seabed at a
depth of about 12,500 feet (3,810 meters). It is about 900 miles
(1,450 km) east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and 400 miles south
of St. John's, Newfoundland.
    Those aboard the submersible, the highlight of a tourist
expedition that costs $250,000 per person, included British
billionaire and adventurer Hamish Harding, 58, and
Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, with his
19-year-old son Suleman, who are both British citizens.
    French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, and Stockton Rush,
founder and chief executive of OceanGate Expeditions, were also
reported to be on board. The authorities have not confirmed the
identity of any passenger.
     A friend of Harding, Jannicke Mikkelsen, who has
accompanied the British entrepreneur on other expeditions, told
Reuters on Tuesday she was hoping for good news but was not
optimistic. "It would be a miracle if they are recovered alive,"
she said.
    Teams from the United States, Canada and France have been
involved in the search covering an area of open sea larger than
the U.S. state of Connecticut or about half the size of Belgium.
     
    REPORTS OF 'BANGING' SOUNDS
    Aircraft and ships from the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy and
Canadian armed forces had combed more than 7,600 square miles
(19,700 square km) of the North Atlantic, U.S. Coast Guard
Captain Jamie Frederick said on Tuesday.
    The Canadian military dropped sonar buoys to listen for any
sounds that might come from the Titan and a commercial
pipeline-laying vessel with a remote-controlled deepwater
submersible was also searching, he said.
A French research ship carrying a deep-sea diving robot
submersible was dispatched to the area at the request of the
U.S. Navy and was expected to arrive later on Wednesday,
France's Ifremer ocean science research institute said.
    U.S. Coast Guard said Canadian Lockheed P-3 Orion aircraft,
which have sub-surface surveillance gear to trace submarines,
detected the underwater noises in the search area on Tuesday.
    Remote undersea equipment was deployed in the area where the
sounds were detected and data from the P-3 aircraft was shared
the U.S. Navy experts "for further analysis which will be
considered in future search plans," the U.S. Coast Guard wrote
in its Twitter statement.
    It did not give details about the nature of the sounds, but
CNN and Rolling Stone magazine, citing internal U.S. government
communications, reported Canadian aircraft detected banging
sounds at 30-minute intervals in the area.
    Rolling Stone said the sounds were picked up by sonar buoys
and that sonar picked up more banging four hours later.
    CNN, citing a U.S. government memo, said additional sounds
were heard about four hours after the banging was detected but
said the second occurrence was not described as banging.
    Experts say rescuers face major obstacles both in finding
the Titan and in saving the people aboard.
    In the event of a mid-dive emergency, Titan's pilot would
likely have released weights to float back to the surface, said
Alistair Greig, a marine engineering professor at University
College London. But he said it would be difficult to locate the
van-sized submersible in the Atlantic without any communication.
    The submersible is sealed with bolts outside, preventing
occupants escaping without assistance even if it surfaced.
    If Titan were stuck on the ocean floor, a rescue effort
would face even bigger challenges because of the huge pressures
and total darkness at a depth of more than 2 miles. Titanic
expert Tim Matlin said it would be "almost impossible to effect
a sub-to-sub rescue" on the seabed.
    The sinking of the Titanic, which killed more than 1,500
people, has long been immortalized in books and films. Popular
interest was renewed by the 1997 blockbuster movie "Titanic".
     

