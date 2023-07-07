Rescuers hunt for survivors of building collapse in northeast Brazil

Adds official comments about dead and missing, paragraphs 1-2

SAO PAULO, July 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian rescue workers searched for as many as 10 people missing in the wreckage of a building that collapsed on Friday in the northeastern state of Pernambuco, killing three people, civil defense authorities said.

It said three people had been rescued alive from the rubble of the building in the Janga neighborhood in the outskirts of the state capital Recife.

The Pernambuco government said on social media that eight teams were dispatched to the site after civil defense learned of the collapse at 6:35 a.m. (0935 GMT).

It was unclear what caused the collapse. Recife, a coastal city of some 1.5 million people, has been grappling with heavy rains in recent days.

The city and its metropolitan region were put under "state of attention" on Friday, which represents "moderate to high risk," the government said.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Brad Haynes and Mark Porter)

