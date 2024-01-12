Rescue underway as Chinese coal mine accident leaves at least 8 dead - Xinhua

News & Insights

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Rescue operations were underway after eight people died and 15 missing following an accident, which occurred on Friday afternoon in a coal mine in the city of Pingdingshan, central China's Henan Province, Xinhua News Agency reported.

