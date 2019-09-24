Rescue of XL Airways still possible -French junior transport minister

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

A rescue of French budget airline XL Airways remains possible, junior transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Tuesday.

PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A rescue of French budget airline XL Airways remains possible, junior transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Tuesday.

"It is still possible to save XL Airways," Djebbari told France 2 television.

Over the weekend, XL Airways called on Air France AIRF.PA - in which the French government owns a stake - to discuss a rescue deal to avert the collapse of the budget carrier that halted ticket sales and payments last week.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters