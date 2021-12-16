Rescue deal for payments firm Finablr broke London listing rules -FCA

Contributor
Iain Withers Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Troubled payments company Finablr should not have delisted from the London Stock Exchange last year without a vote by its shareholders, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Thursday.

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Troubled payments company Finablr should not have delisted from the London Stock Exchange last year without a vote by its shareholders, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Thursday.

Finablr was bought by a Middle Eastern consortium and rebranded as WizzFinancial to create a regional money transfer group.

Finablr's application to delist under a rule allowing firms in a precarious financial position to sidestep a shareholder vote had not met the necessary conditions, the FCA said.

Finablr has the right to refer the decision to an Upper Tribunal, the FCA said, adding it was unable to comment further on the reasons for its decision.

(Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by Jason Neely)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More