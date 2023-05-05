RES Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/9/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/9/23, RPC, Inc. (Symbol: RES) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.04, payable on 6/9/23. As a percentage of RES's recent stock price of $7.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of RPC, Inc. to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when RES shares open for trading on 5/9/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RES is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.25% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RES's low point in its 52 week range is $5.70 per share, with $11.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.09.

In Friday trading, RPC, Inc. shares are currently up about 4.2% on the day.

