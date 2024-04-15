RES Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of RPC, Inc. (Symbol: RES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.80, changing hands as low as $7.79 per share. RPC, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RES's low point in its 52 week range is $6.34 per share, with $9.4147 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.81.

