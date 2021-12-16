Requests for Russian gas flows to Germany through Yamal at zero for Dec.17

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Requests for Russian gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline into Germany at the Mallnow metering point were at zero from 06:00 a.m. local time on Dec. 17, data on operator Gascade's website showed.

Flows to Germany had been stable for the past few days and stood at an hourly volume of 12,192,544 kilowatt hours (kWh) on Thursday morning.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((susanna.twidale@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5424753;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.