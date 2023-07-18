REPYY vs. FUPBY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International sector might want to consider either Repsol SA (REPYY) or Fuchs Petrolub SE Unsponsored ADR (FUPBY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, Repsol SA is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Fuchs Petrolub SE Unsponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This means that REPYY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

REPYY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 3.54, while FUPBY has a forward P/E of 17.32. We also note that REPYY has a PEG ratio of 0.40. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FUPBY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.36.

Another notable valuation metric for REPYY is its P/B ratio of 0.61. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, FUPBY has a P/B of 2.79.

Based on these metrics and many more, REPYY holds a Value grade of A, while FUPBY has a Value grade of D.

REPYY stands above FUPBY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that REPYY is the superior value option right now.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Repsol SA (REPYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fuchs Petrolub SE Unsponsored ADR (FUPBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.