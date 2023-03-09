REPYY or FUPBY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International sector might want to consider either Repsol SA (REPYY) or Fuchs Petrolub SE Unsponsored ADR (FUPBY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Repsol SA and Fuchs Petrolub SE Unsponsored ADR are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

REPYY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 4.30, while FUPBY has a forward P/E of 17.28. We also note that REPYY has a PEG ratio of 0.49. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. FUPBY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.59.

Another notable valuation metric for REPYY is its P/B ratio of 0.88. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, FUPBY has a P/B of 2.65.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to REPYY's Value grade of B and FUPBY's Value grade of C.

Both REPYY and FUPBY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that REPYY is the superior value option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

