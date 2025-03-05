$REPX Earnings Results: $REPX Reports Quarterly Earnings

$REPX ($REPX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.96 per share, missing estimates of $1.69 by $0.73. The company also reported revenue of $102,700,000, missing estimates of $105,434,340 by $-2,734,340.

$REPX Insider Trading Activity

$REPX insiders have traded $REPX stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REPX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BOBBY RILEY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 45,283 shares for an estimated $1,432,196 .

. COREY NEIL RILEY (CIO & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,363 shares for an estimated $460,146 .

. PHILIP A RILEY (CFO & EVP STRATEGY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,703 shares for an estimated $416,153.

$REPX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $REPX stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

