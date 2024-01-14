Republicans battle cold on election trail in Iowa, with Trump dominant in key poll

By Nathan Layne, Gabriella Borter and Tim Reid

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Donald Trump held a commanding lead over fellow Republicans Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis as the three kicked off an icy day of campaigning in Iowa on Sunday, the eve of the first Republican presidential nominating contest.

The survey provided a strong indication that Trump was poised to do well in Monday's caucuses, the first party voting contest ahead of the general election in November.

It is also the first electoral test of Republicans' willingness to look past the scores of criminal charges Trump is facing, as well as his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol.

Iowa's caucus format for its nomination contests requires voters to show up in person, and forecasters predict the coldest Iowa caucus night ever - minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 30 degrees Celsius).

DeSantis, who has slipped in some polls in recent weeks, urged his supporters to brave the cold, saying their votes would have greater weight if the weather leads to significantly lower turnout.

"We're telling our supporters: You go out, you bring some friends and family. That is going to pack a big punch," he told CNN's 'State of the Union.'

Their battle increasingly bitter, Haley and DeSantis begin their last full day of Iowa campaigning in Dubuque in the east of the state near the Mississippi River.

In interviews with U.S. media on Sunday, neither claimed they were poised to win in Iowa.

"We just want to come out of Iowa looking strong," Haley told Fox News Sunday.

From 7 p.m. CST on Monday (0100 GMT on Tuesday), Iowans will gather for two hours in school gymnasiums, bars and other locations to debate the Republican candidates before ranking them in order of preference.

Results are typically announced within a few hours.

