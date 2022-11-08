Republican victory paves road to softer dollar

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The U.S. Republican party has scored a midterm election victory, giving it back control of the House of Representatives when the next session of Congress begins in January. That traps Washington into two years of legislative gridlock – and greases the wheels for the dollar’s coming decline.

For the first two years of his administration, President Joe Biden controlled both chambers of Congress. Early results show key victories for Republican candidates in Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee on Tuesday, pushing favor to the conservative party in the House.

That means Republicans can block any spending bills that Biden might have otherwise been inclined to push through. And, with that, the Federal Reserve becomes the sole authority charting the economy’s path. Chair Jerome Powell made it clear on Nov. 2 the central bank will hold interest rates high for longer than previously expected. Yet a pivot to lower rates is still likely to arrive next year, with the Fed’s own projections showing inflation slowing to 2.8% from its current level of 6.2%. Once hints of a shift emerge, markets will quickly pivot from the U.S. dollar, which has become a safe haven, back to riskier assets.

The split government also sets up a fight about America’s debt limit. Currently there’s a cap on how much the country can borrow to pay its bills. Failure to approve an increase to that limit threatens a government default. Republicans are likely to push hard against paying for certain entitlements that Democrats hold dear, like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. So the government will flirt with that limit in early 2023.

Biden and his current Congress could make changes during a lame duck session. But if they don’t, and Republicans hold the line, the U.S. could come dangerously close to default. That sets up an echo of events that preceded the debt-ceiling chaos of 2011. Then, Republicans threatened to kill a debt-limit deal after winning the House in 2010, withholding support until President Barack Obama approved a series of spending cuts. It took until July 2011 for the two parties to reach an agreement. By then the U.S. Dollar Index had fallen nearly 9% from January highs.

The greenback has been unwavering. But after a 14% rally year-to-date, only U.S. political stalemate can take the wind out of its sails.

